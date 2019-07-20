Holts Summit police, highway patrol, FBI investigate suspicious package

Holts Summit suspicious package

HOLTS SUMMMIT, Mo. - The Holts Summit Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol were investigating a suspicious package Friday.

Holts Summit Police Chief Kyle McIntyre said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation.

McIntyre said the highway patrol bomb squad was called for a controlled detonation of the package and to continue X-raying other packages inside the vehicle.

He said more detonations are possible depending on what items are found inside.

Police found a vehicle stolen from Illinois during a traffic stop on Highway 54 at about 10 a.m., McIntyre said.

"It actually originated as a careless and imprudent driving call," he said.

He said the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed to the police department for police to take inventory of items inside.

Police then found suspicious items in the vehicle, McIntyre said.

City hall was blocked off with tape as the investigation continued through the evening.

Scenes from Holts Summit suspicious package investigation

Check back for updates to this developing story.