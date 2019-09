HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. - Holts Summit Police confirm with ABC 17 News they are investigating a shooting.

Police said they got a call of a man with a gunshot wound on North Summit Drive and Weststar Drive.

Authorities say one suspect is in custody at this time, but no other details could be released.

Police were not able to confirm the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC 17 News.