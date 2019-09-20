Holts Summit police contract with New Bloomfield

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. - The Holts Summit Police Department will continue police patrols in New Bloomfield through 2025.

Holts Summit Mayor Landon Oxely signed the five-year contract after the board of alderman approved the agreement Tuesday evening.

New Bloomfield will pay Holts Summit $38,000 per year through four yearly installments, according to the agreement. Holts Summit and New Bloomfield police agreement_20190919190908 Holts Summit Police Chief Kyle McIntyre said the cost covers the manpower and fuel used to respond to calls in New Bloomfield.

The Police Department has responded to about 100 calls per month in New Bloomfield since it began extending its services in the summer of 2018, he said.

"Some of that is self-initiated," he said. "Officers patrol through New Bloomfield just like it's part of Holts Summit."

McIntyre said responding to additional calls in New Bloomfield hasn't caused much added strain on the department.

"We typically have at least two officers on duty so it's pretty easy to divide and take care of it," he said.

The contract is effective Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2025.