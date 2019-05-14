JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Senators experienced a day of gridlock to kick off the final week of the legislative session over a discussion on tax incentives.

Several senators from the St. Charles County area filibustered all day Monday on a bill that would create tax incentives primarily for General Motors, which has a plant in Wentzville, Missouri.

If passed, the measure would allow GM to receive up to $50 million in tax credits if they invest $750 million in their Missouri assets. Lawmakers in both chambers criticized the bill for not providing enough of a guarantee that the state will see a return on its investment.

“There wasn’t any real teeth to it, or the ability to make sure the state is getting the advantage of employees being retained as well as the new jobs being created," said Rep. Kip Kendrick, D- Columbia.

Kendrick was one of 114 representatives who supported Senate Bill 148, which included an amendment that included the same incentive program for GM with some changes. Kendrick notes that the bill passed with more support than the original proposal, which passed last week.

Despite the alternative, Senate leaders denied bringing it to the floor.

"We're not taking options," said Senate President Dave Schatz, R- Sullivan. "We have the governor's priorities and we're not talking options at this point."

The filibuster was ongoing with no end in sight as of 9:30 p.m. Monday. Kendrick said the issue could take days to resolve.

Lawmakers are constitutionally required to end the session at 6 p.m. Friday.