Howard and Cooper counties not eligible for individual assistance after flooding

Financial assistance after flooding

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is available for households or individuals in 26 Missouri counties after flooding and tornadoes. Homeowners in those counties can apply to receive assistance rebuilding or replacing their property if they were impacted by severe weather.

Howard and Cooper counties were not included on the list of eligible counties. In August the State Emergency Management Agency unsuccessfully appealed FEMA's decision to leave off several Missouri counties, including Howard and Cooper.

The appeal cited income as one reason individuals in those counties should be able to apply for assistance. According to the appeal, more than half of the affected families in Howard and Cooper counties are low-income. The median household income for both counties is below the state average.

The appeal also stated many people were impacted who work in the agriculture field, which was also heavily impacted by flooding, making it more difficult for those families and individuals to recover.

Sept. 9 is the last day for people who live in the counties eligible for assistance to apply.

According to a press release from FEMA, more than $60 million in federal grants, loans and insurance payments has been given to Missouri residents since the flooding and tornadoes this summer and spring.