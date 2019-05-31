Howard County authorities monitor Petersburg levee

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE: The Petersburg Levee is being overtopped and is expected to fail at any moment according to Howard County officials.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Missouri River bottoms in southern Howard County.

The Howard County Sheriff's department is going door-to-door telling residents to leave.

This includes areas of Franklin and New Franklin and the area on Highway 5 from the Boonville Bridge to New Franklin.

Basically all of the Missouri River Bottom from Petersburg to Rocheport. Take essential items with you.

According to officials, the Red Cross is opening a shelter at the Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville at 16991 Highway 87.

Original Story: Howard County authorities continue to monitor a Petersburg levee that's expected to breach Thursday night.

Residents living in New Franklin south of Sulphur Street, those living in Franklin and those living along Route Z have been alerted to evacuate. The Sheriff's Office posted the alert from the Howard County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday.

Sandbagging efforts near the levee continued Thursday to help save Howard County from floodwaters.

An Ameren spokesperson said natural gas has been shut off as a safety precaution for New Franklin and Franklin customers that are most at risk to flooding.