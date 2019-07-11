SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Howard County fatal crash result of head-on collision

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 07:49 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 08:50 AM CDT

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. - One person died Wednesday evening after a head-on crash along County Road 318 in Howard County.

A vehicle driven by Gary D. Nation was traveling northbound in the middle of the two-way road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash report.

Another vehicle was traveling southbound on the road, and both vehicles swerved to avoid a collision. The two cars hit head-on, causing both vehicles to go off of the roadway and come to a rest. 

Nation, 56, of Fayette, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver did not have any injuries listed on the crash report. 

Neither of the two drivers were wearing a seatbelt, the crash report said. 

