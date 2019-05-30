Howard County residents evacuating

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. - Howard County authorities are warning people in the Petersburg area to "take measures to evacuate" because of flooding.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page a message from the county's emergency management office Wednesday saying people in southern Howard County should leave their homes because of flooding.

The sheriff's office in the Facebook post said the alert is for residents of New Franklin south of Sulphur Street, Franklin and those living along Route Z.

Authorities reminded evacuees to take essential items such as medicine, clothing, money and important documents and secure their homes before leaving.

County emergency management co-director Bill John said authorities believe a levee there will be compromised Wednesday evening or overnight and that sandbagging efforts continue there. Officials are encouraging residents to be ready to leave their homes or to leave now if they can.

Officials said water was flowing over the levee Wednesday afternoon but might breach it over night.

Those who are unable to stay with friends or family outside the evacuation area are encouraged to call 660-248-2340.

Check back later for more on this developing story.