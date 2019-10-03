Howard County official requests $4 million in disaster aid

Mid-Missouri counties request federal disaster aid for infrastructure repairs after flooding this year.

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. - The Howard County office of emergency management requested $4 million from FEMA for infrastructure repairs.

The request comes two days after Howard along with several other Mid-Missouri counties were approved for more federal aid.

Bryan Kunze with the county agency said many areas along the Missouri River need repair.

"Every place that's close to the river all the way from Glasgow to New Franklin and Rocheport and through there," Kunze said. "It's pretty widespread."

FEMA aid could be used to fix roads, dredge bodies of water and repair a portion of the Katy Trail damaged from severe storms earlier this year. The office reported at least two county roads still have not been repaired after the river flooded this year.

Kunze said it's unclear how much money the county will receive from the federal agency. Leaders from FEMA and local governments could meet later this month going over the aid requests according to Kunze.

FEMA announced Monday more than a dozen Missouri counties were approved to receive infrastructure aid. Several of the counties included in the announcement are located in Mid-Missouri.