Humane Society urges pet owners to keep animals inside during July 4th

Humane Society: Keep Pets Inside July 4

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Central Missouri Humane Society is urging pet owners to keep their animals inside during Fourth of July festivities.

Workers said pets go missing during the Fourth of July more often than any other holiday due to the loud fireworks.

"During Fourth of July festivities, animals can easily become afraid and break free of their collar or leash, or jump a fence and injure themselves," said Central Missouri Humane Society Associate Director Michelle Casey.

Casey said it is important to make sure animals are properly identified.

"We also encourage people if you've lost a pet to reach out to the shelter," Casey said. "We have a lost and found page on our website, or they can call the shelter for more information."

Casey recommends owners make sure their pet has a collar and ID. She said the Humane Society will also microchip pets for $10.

"You can always turn on gentle music or turn the TV on to help drown out firework noises," Casey said.

If none of that works, Casey said pet owners can contact their vet to ask for solutions.