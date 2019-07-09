Hundreds apply for medical marijuana-related businesses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has received more than 550 medical marijuana business applications as of Wednesday.

The applications are for medical marijuana dispensaries, cultivators and other businesses.

So far, the state has received 308 applications for a license to operate a dispensary, 160 applications have been received to cultivate and 86 applications were submitted to manufacture marijuana-infused products.

Around 70 applications have been made for operations in Mid-Missouri, including 31 in Columbia, five in Osage Beach, five in Eldon and two in Jefferson City.

CITY DISPENSARY MANUFACTURING CULTIVATION Camdenton 3 1 0 Columbia 22 3 6 Eldon 2 1 2 Fayette 1 0 1 Hallsville 1 0 0 Jefferson City 1 0 1 Lake of the Ozarks 1 0 1 Laurie 0 1 1 Macks Creek 0 0 1 Mexico 1 1 0 Millersburg 1 1 1 Moberly 2 1 0 Montgomery City 1 0 0 Osage Beach 3 0 2 Rocheport 0 0 1 Sedalia 1 0 2



As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the state had received 2,057 applications from patients and 17 applications from caregivers.

