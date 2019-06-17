Hundreds lose power in Ashland area

ASHLAND, Mo. - Nearly 400 Ameren Missouri electric customers in the Ashland area were without power Monday morning after a mechanical issue with a transformer.

Southen Boone County Fire Protection District crews were sent to a call of a transformer fire at about 9 a.m. Monday in the area of Rangeline Road and Route Y near the Columbia Regional Airport just outside Ashland. Ameren's outage map showed 384 customers without power south of Ashland in southern Boone County at about 9:15 a.m.

Ameren crews were able to restore power by 11:25 a.m. on Monday.

