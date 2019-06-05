COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE 10 P.M.: All but one customer had their power restored as of 10:08 p.m.

ORIGINAL: Hundreds of Ameren customers in Cooper County were without power Tuesday night,

According to the Ameren outage map, 383 customers were affected in Pilot Grove and 49 customers were affected just south of Speed.

The outage in Pilot Grove was reported at 9:18 p.m., according to the map. The outage near speed started around 9:21 p.m.

A third outage near Bunceton was also reported on Ameren's map, but power was restored before 10 p.m.

ABC 17 News is working to find out what caused the outages.