Hy-Vee reports data breach investigation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee warned customers Wednesday about an investigation it is conducting into a data breach of its payment systems.
The company in a news release said it had detected "unauthorized activity" in some of its payment processing systems. The investigation focuses on card transactions at fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants, including its Market Grille restaurants.
"These locations have different point-of-sale systems than those located at our grocery stories, drugstores and inside our convenience stores," the company said in the news release.
"Because the investigation is in its earliest stages, we do not have any additional details to provide at this time," Hy-Vee said in the release. "We will provide notification to our customers as we get further clarity about the specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved."
Hy-Vee didn't detail what information was compromised or any specific locations affected by the breach. A Hy-Vee spokeswoman said the company noticed the unauthorized activity in late July and has partnered with the FBI, payment card networks and cybersecurity firms to investigate the breach.