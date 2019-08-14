Hy-Vee reports data breach investigation

Mike Kalasnik via Wikimedia Commons

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee warned customers Wednesday about an investigation it is conducting into a data breach of its payment systems.

The company in a news release said it had detected "unauthorized activity" in some of its payment processing systems. The investigation focuses on card transactions at fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants, including its Market Grille restaurants.

"These locations have different point-of-sale systems than those located at our grocery stories, drugstores and inside our convenience stores," the company said in the news release.

Hy-Vee data breach release

"Because the investigation is in its earliest stages, we do not have any additional details to provide at this time," Hy-Vee said in the release. "We will provide notification to our customers as we get further clarity about the specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved."

Hy-Vee didn't detail what information was compromised or any specific locations affected by the breach. A Hy-Vee spokeswoman said the company noticed the unauthorized activity in late July and has partnered with the FBI, payment card networks and cybersecurity firms to investigate the breach.