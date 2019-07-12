Hyperloop officials considering North Carolina for technology

North Carolina is now in the running for Hyperloop Technology that would run trips from Raleigh to Durham or Chapel Hill in under 10 minutes.

It joins eight other states that the company is considering for the technology, including Missouri, Texas Colorado, according to a news release from the company.

“North Carolina Research Triangle is home to some of the country’s top companies, universities and healthcare centers -- is an absolute prime location to examine hyperloop technology,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop One.

The Hyperloop system would be a pod that looks like a train and travels at speeds of hundreds of miles per hour. A public-private partnership including Virgin Hyperloop One is trying to establish Missouri as a place to install the new technology for the first time in the United States.

If established in Missouri, the Hyperloop would travel from St. Louis to Kansas City along Interstate 70.