Traffic backs up on Interstate 70 near Highway 63 on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. [Kyle Oster/KMIZ]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Crashes on both sides of Interstate 70 backed up traffic before noon in Columbia.

Boone County Joint Communications sent out alerts about a crash at the 128.6 mile marker of I-70 westbound, just west of the Highway 63 connector, at about 11:30 a.m. Another alert followed a short time later saying eastbound traffic was also backing up to Providence Road.