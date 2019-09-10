Inmate at Callaway County Jail dies

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - An inmate at the Callaway County Jail died Friday afternoon, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, at 12:18 p.m., jail staff handled a medical emergency involving Michael Rogers, 43. Authorities said emergency medical personnel responded, and Rogers was later pronounced dead.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said the investigation continues and foul play is not suspected.

According to the release, the Boone-Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office is helping with the investigation and a cause of death will not be issued until the investigation is finished.