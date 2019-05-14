SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Detainee back in custody after escape from Cooper County Detention Center

Led to a short foot chase

Posted: May 14, 2019 06:25 AM CDT

Updated: May 14, 2019 06:29 AM CDT

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A detainee is back in custody ater he escaped from Cooper County Detention Center's custody for a brief time.

On Tuesday night staff transported a 22-year-old male detainee to a local medical facility for treatment, but the detainee escaped during a transition in security.

The detention officer immediately notified dispatch and it led to a foot chase.

The escapee made it to B highway, a short distance from the facility, but was apprehended by the detention officer.

The press release said this case will be submitted to the Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney.

The detainee was in custody on prior charges.

