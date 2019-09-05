Inspections: Employees touching food with bare hands at several Columbia eateries

BTKD bare hands touching food

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Thip's Asian Bistro in downtown Columbia topped the list of health code violations last week with a combined nine critical and non-critical infractions.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department inspectors visited the restaurant on Aug. 27 and found an employee touching a dish garnish with their bare hands, which resulted in a critical violation. According to the report, the inspector corrected the employee before that food was served to customers and the dish was thrown away. All other critical violations were corrected by the time inspectors went back to Thip's Asian Bistro on Friday.

Inspectors found a similar critical violation at China Moon the day before. When inspectors visited on Aug. 26, they noticed an employee was not washing their hands between tasks. The report said the inspector corrected the employee before they started touching food again. China Moon had six combined critical and non-critical violations. All of their violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on Thursday.

An employee with China Moon told ABC 17 News that all violations were fixed, and they are in good standing with the health department.

Inspectors also caught employees touching food with their bare hands at Murry's and Love Sushi during August inspections.

Food inspection reports for August 2019

List of all restaurants inspected:

Thip's Asian Bistro: 8/27, all critical violations corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/30.

Four critical violations: Employee had bare-hand contact with a dish garnish. The inspection report said the inspector corrected the employee before the food was served and the dish was thrown away. Sushi rice was not in time control. No paper towels at two hand-washing sinks and the hand-washing sinks were blocked.

Five non-critical violations: Back door propped open, hood system malfunctioning (an outside company was called, and they are waiting on a part to repair the system), gasket in disrepair, dirty floor and inspectors noticed a missing thermometer.

China Moon: 8/26, all critical violations corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/29.

Four critical violations: Employee not washing their hands in between tasks (the inspection note said the inspector corrected the employee before they started handling food again), dishes were not sanitized after washing them (the inspection note also said the inspector corrected the employee and the dishes were washed, rinsed and sanitized again), raw food stored above ready-to-eat food in a cooler, cracked container holding uncooked rice.

Two non-critical violations: Dirty drains, trash can, fan guards and cooler gaskets, sides of fryers and space between fryers dirty.

Lutz's BBQ: 8/29

Four critical violations: Degreaser stored with sauces, unlabeled spray bottles, potentially hazardous food items were held for more than days and an employee did not wash their hands when they were changing tasks. The employee was corrected before food handling.

Two non-critical violations: No thermometer in a cooler and the floor was dirty in the storage area.

HyVee Deli (Conley Road): 8/20

One critical violation: HyVee Deli's permit was suspended, but is has since been reinstated. " Sewage back up in deli area causing imminent health hazard," according to the inspection report. "Establishment had already stopped food prep and contacted plumbing service for repairs. Permit for deli area suspended until further notice. Establishment will clean floor and nearby equipment using WRS steps and contact health dept. before reopening."

Murry's: 8/20, all critical violations corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/22.

Three critical violations: Employee was handling ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands. The inspection note said the inspector corrected the employee before they served food. No soap at a hand-washing sink and ice was being used to cool down items. The inspection report said that ice cannot be used as food.

El Patron: 8/28

Three critical violations: Potentially hazardous food items were not in the correct temperature in a cooler and a case, these food items were thrown away on site. Potentially hazardous food items were not date-labeled.

Four non-critical violations: Ice accumulation in freezers, employee drink stored in an improper location, no thermometer in a cooler and personal items were stored improperly.

CJ's: 8/20, all critical violations corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/30.

Three critical violations: Improper sanitization, sanitizer test strips and mold on an ice machine.

Two non-critical violations: Walls near the sauce area were "heavily soiled," and there's a large crack in the drywall in the back of the kitchen.

Stephens/Fresh Ideas: 8/27

Three critical violations: Potentially hazardous foods were held for longer than seven days and were not date-labeled. Dirty food contact surface and grill.

Two non-critical violations: Dirty cabinet and floor.

El Rancho: 8/20, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/23.

Three critical violations: Mold in an ice machine, spray bottles were not labeled throughout the establishment and food was out of the correct temperature range.

One non-critical violation: The inspection note said, "Coolers need to be in good repair to hold temperature of 41 degrees or less."

Las Margaritas: 8/28, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 9/3.

Three critical violations: Unapproved pesticide used behind the bar, potentially hazardous food were not date-labeled and the dish machine was not at the correct sanitizer.

Room 38 (Eighth Street): 8/29

Three critical violations: Multiple units were not at the correct temperature and all ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods were moved to another cooler. No soap or paper towels at a hand-washing sink.

Dickey's BBQ: 8/22

Two critical violations: Unlabeled spray bottle and sanitizing bucket weak.

Five non-critical violations: Dirty sink nozzle, multiple missing food handler's cards, leaking unit in a cooler, dirty floor under a sink and a wall corner in disrepair.

Taco Bell (Smiley Lane): 8/16, all critical violations corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/19.

Two critical violations: Hand sink used for other purposes than hand washing.

Three non-critical violations: Mold on a non-food contact surface of a fountain machine's ice chute, broken wall tiles and dirty fans inside a cooler.

The Coffee Zone: 8/28, follow-up scheduled for 9/30

One critical violation: Single service item was used as a scoop.

Six non-critical violations: Dirty air vent, missing cover to display desserts, sanitizing rags were not stored in sanitizing buckets, packaged food items were not labeled appropriately, management without a manager certification and cooler gaskets in disrepair.

Pizza Tree: 8/15, all critical violations corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/19.

One critical violation: Potentially hazardous foods did not have a date labeled.

Four non-critical violations: Utensils stored food contact side up, missing outlet cover, packaged (not potentially hazardous food) items were not labeled and an employee's drink was found on a food preparation table.

Shiloh Bar & Grill: 8/23

One critical violation: Weak sanitizer.

Four non-critical violations: Dirty floor, drain and utensil holder. Sanitizing rags were not stored in sanitizing buckets and the side of the fryer was dirty, along with the nozzle soda holder at the bar.

Buckingham's: 8/26, critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/28.

One critical violation: Slime mold in an ice machine.

Three non-critical violation: Air vents have dust accumulation in a back storage area, grease hood has accumulation that is forming drops and the floor in a cooler is not smooth or easily cleanable.

Grand Cru: 8/28

One critical violation: Employee not washing their hands after changing tasks. The inspection note said this employee was corrected before they started handling food.

Three non-critical violations: Dirty dish area nozzle, dirty top, fryers and floors, missing an outlet cover.

Tellers: 8/30

One critical violation: Unlabeled spray bottles.

Three non-critical violations: Dirty floor, missing thermometer and gasket in disrepair.

Flat Branch: 8/15, critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/20.

Two critical violations: Slime mold in an ice machine and a pizza cooler was not at the correct temperature (the inspection note said all the food was thrown away or moved as needed by the management on site.)

One non-critical violation: Dirty air vents above clean utensils.

Mandarin House: 8/22, all critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/26.

Two critical violations: Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat sauce in coolers and the dishwasher was not sanitizing properly.

Going Bonkers: 8/12, critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/20.

Two critical violations: Mold growing in an ice machine and a hand washing sink did not have running water.

Barred Owl Butcher and Table: 8/22, critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/26.

Two critical violations: Slime mold in an ice machine and a prep unit was not at the correct temperature (this was adjusted during the inspection)

Texas Roadhouse: 8/16

Two critical violations: Hand sink used for other purposes than hand washing and no paper towels at a hand sink.

La Siesta: 8/27

Two critical violations: Ready to eat potentially hazardous food not date labeled in establishment, hand-washing sink was not accessible and another hand-washing sink was used for other purposes.

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen (Business Loop 70): 8/20

Two critical violations: Items improperly stored in a hand-washing sink and there were not any towels present.

Truman's Bar & Grill: 8/21

Two critical violations: Unlabeled spray bottles throughout the establishment and mold was found in the ice machine and in the soda's ice chute.

Spring Mart: 8/29, all critical violations were corrected during the inspection.

Two critical violations: "Ice scoop for self-service shall be stored in a way that prevents direct hand contact," the inspection report said, and no paper towels were at the back hand-washing sink.

Al and Lena's Catering: 8/23

Two critical violations: Pork chops improperly stored above fish in a cooler and dishes were stored in a sink meant for hand washing.

Coley's: 8/15, critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/20.

One critical violation: Slime mold in an ice machine.

One non-critical violation: Walls/ceilings in the kitchen were not smooth or easily cleanable. The inspection note said the facility needs to correct this by the next routine inspection or "a 110 dollar reinspection fee will be applied."

Addison's: 8/28

One critical violation: Potentially hazardous food items are not date labeled.

One non-critical violation: Dirty floor drain.

Geisha Sushi Bar: 8/19, the critical violation was corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/20.

One critical violation: Mold on an ice machine.

Town & Country Lanes: 8/23

One critical violation: No test kit available. The manager told the inspector the facility is getting remodeled soon.

Love Sushi: 8/13

One critical violation: Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods. The inspection report said an employee was touching foods with their bare hand. It said they were stopped immediately and washed their hands and put gloves on. "All food contaminated by bare hand contact was discarded at time of inspection," according to the inspection report.

Harold's Doughnuts (East Nifong): 8/14, critical violations were corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/20.

One critical violation: An ice machine has slime mold growth. Follow-up Inspection note said "Ice machine has been drained and sanitized at time of inspection. All critical violations have been corrected."

Zaxby's: 9/3, follow-up scheduled for 9/6

One critical violation: Sanitizer too weak.

Steak N Shake (Worley Street): 8/20

One critical violation: Sanitizer in buckets was too low.

Holiday Inn: 8/28

One critical violation: Food held for longer than seven days; it was thrown away by management on site during the inspection.

Hampton Inn & Suites: 8/27, follow-up scheduled for 8/30

One critical violation: Cooler was not at the correct temperature, all potentially hazardous foods were moved to a functional unit by management.

Central Bank of Boone County (East Broadway): 8/14, critical violation was corrected during a follow-up violation on 8/21.

One critical violation: Dish machine was not reaching heat sanitizing temperature.

Bluff Creek Terrace: 9/3

One critical violation: Dirty dishes stored in a hand washing sink.

Taco Bell (Providence Road): 8/23

Three non-critical violations: Dirty floors, missing food handlers' cards and there is standing water in the dish area because of a leak.

1839 Taphouse: 8/20

Two non-critical violations: Dirty gasket and personal items were not stored incorrectly.

Angelo's: 8/21

Two non-critical violations: Duct tape on a dish storage center and a dirty wall.

El Jimador: 8/8, corrected all violations by 8/13.

Two non-critical violations: Spices were not in the original container and need to be labeled, one stall in the women's restroom does not have trash can with a lid.

Waffle House (South Providence Road): 8/13

One non-critical violation: Ice build-up in a freezer.

Rose Music Hall: 8/23

One non-critical violation: Pest control device located in the food area.

Pho Quan Viet Cuisine: 8/22

One non-critical violation: Rice scoop stored in water.

Bonsai Sushi: 8/13

One non-critical violation: Bathroom doors are not self-closing.

Pepe's: 8/23

One non-critical violation: Dirty cooler door.

Word of Mouth Catering: 8/21

One non-critical violation: No closed trash in the bathroom. The inspection report also said, "Do not block bathroom door, so door can be self-closing. When packaging food items for labels need to include a list of ingredients and a list of potential allergens."

Schnuck's Bakery/Deli (Forum Blvd): 8/14

One non-critical violation: Broken lid.

JJ's Cafe: 8/15, critical violation corrected by a follow-up inspection on 8/20.

One non-critical violation: Dish machine is not sanitizing dishes correctly.

Big Daddy's BBQ: 8/23

One non-critical violation: No thermometer in a cooler.

Fresh Ideas Food Management: 8/15

One non-critical violation: Missing ceiling tiles in the food preparation area.

Establishments without any violations at the time of the inspection: