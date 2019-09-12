Inspections: No violations found in three of five Fulton school cafeterias

BTKD Fulton Public Schools

FULTON, Mo. - No health code violations were reported at three Fulton School District buildings in recent food service inspections.

The most recent inspections conducted by the City of Fulton found zero violations at Bartley School, Fulton High School and Bush School. About 1,200 students eat a lunch prepared in a Fulton School District cafeteria each day. Fulton Schools Cafeteria Inspections McIntyre School had one priority violation for employees eating and drinking in the kitchen and food preparation areas, according to the reports.

Priority violations must receive immediate action within 72 hours and core violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection.

Fulton Middle School had two core violations: one for damaged wall, trim and baseboards and another for an open dumpster lid.

The district said any needed corrections are made during the inspection or within 30 days.