Inspectors find evidence of mice at Boone County cafe

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Boone County/Columbia Public Health Department inspectors have been to more than a dozen restaurants since last Wednesday.

When inspectors visited Perche Creek Cafe off Highway 40, they found evidence of mice, among other items that were considered violations.

Perche Creek Cafe's owner Cheri Perry said the droppings were near the business' back door.

Perry said she immediately called a pest control company to check for mice.

"We hadn't seen any live mice," Perry said. "The droppings already had the poison in them, they had the blue color to them, so that meant the mice were already dead by now."

Perry told ABC 17 News the pest control company advised her there wasn't any reason to set any major traps, and that everything had already been taken care of.

"Believe me, we don't have any mice running around here, I wouldn't be working here if we did," Perry said.

Health department inspections Oct. 1-23

Businesses inspected Oct. 16-22

If a restaurant does not have a follow-up date listed, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department has said all critical violations were corrected on the spot.

Perche Creek Cafe: 10/18

Two critical violations: Evidence of mice and potentially hazardous foods were not date labeled.

Three non-critical violations: Ceiling, ice machine and vents in a cooler are dirty and walls at the dish and food preparation areas are in disrepair.

Cedarhurst: 10/15, all critical violations corrected by a follow-up inspection on 10/18.

Two critical violations: Broken thermometer and reach-in cooler was outside the correct temperature range.

One non-critical violation: Ice cream scoop was being stored improperly.

Mod Pizza: 10/16, follow-up scheduled for 10/18.

Two critical violations: Dirty knife stored as clean and the dish machine is not reaching the proper temperature.

Panda Express: 10/21

One critical violation: Sanitizer concentration is too low. The inspection note also said the inspector talked about keeping boxes off the ground.

Clover's Natural Foods: 10/21

One non-critical violation: Food stored on the floor in walk-in units. The inspector asked the store to "move items off floor by next routine inspection."

McDonald's (Stadium Boulevard): 10/16

One non-critical violation: Sanitation towels were improperly stored

McDonad's (Nifong Boulevard): 10/16

One non-critical violation: Plumbing is leaking.

Smithton Middle School: 10/22

One non-critical violation: A freezer has a leak and is accumulating ice. The inspection note said it should be corrected by the next routine inspection.

Eateries without any violations at the time of the inspection: