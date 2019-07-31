SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Interested parties to discuss sewer overflows in Columbia neighborhood

Work to take place at Tupelo Place and Larch Court

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 05:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 05:09 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Sewer lines at Tupelo Place and Larch Court will be redirected to a city-owned property. 

Interested parties will meet at city hall at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss how the work will affect the neighborhood. 

According to a press release, the work is meant to replace failing infrastructure and hydraulics. It is also meant to reduce sanitary sewer overflows.

The city will present the construction plan and answer questions at the meeting. 

The meeting will be held in conference room 1C and is expected to last one hour. 

Construction is expected to take place in late 2020.

