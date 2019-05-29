Interim city manager gives State of the City address

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Interim City Manager John Glascock focused on employee engagement and pay as well as tax revenue during the State of the City address at city hall Wednesday.

This was Glascock's first State of the City address since he took over the position in November. Former City Manager Mike Matthes resigned in November, and Glascock took over as interim city manager.

The council chambers were full of people who listened to the address, including many city employees. Mayor Brian Treece, Interim Police Chief Goeff Jones and other city leaders attended the address.

Both Glasock and Treece said the city has had issued hiring and retaining employees.

"They're going for better pay other places because we haven't kept up with it," Glascock said.

Treece said employee pay is something the city has been working to address.

"Previous city councils and the previous city manager had a pay plan in place, you know, that was approved seven years ago. We've just never funded it," Treece said.

Glascock said the city has temporary solutions to increase employee pay, such as additional reserves, but it is up to the City Council to budget an increase.

The results of the citizen's survey show Columbia residents care most about public safety and the condition of city streets.

He said over 70 percent of citizens are satisfied with the quality of life in Columbia and the quality of services provided by the city.

He also briefly touched on tax revenues, saying they have continued to go down or stay flat.

Glasock said the City Council will hold a work session that will be open to the public on June 10 during which members will discuss topics like tax revenues and employee engagement.