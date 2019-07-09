SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Interim inclusion vice chancellor appointed at MU

National search for position to begin this fall

Jul 09, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright named NaTashua R. Davis as the interim vice chancellor of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity on Tuesday. Her appointment will be effective July 26.

The appointment comes after Kevin McDonald announced he would leave to hold a similar position at the University of Virginia.

Davis currently holds the title of executive director of the Access and Leadership Development Unit. In that position, Davis oversees initiatives and training to engage students from undeserved and underrepresented populations. 

Davis is also director of the MU McNair Scholars Program, which is designed to prepare students entering graduate school who are the first in their families to attend college.

Cartwright said in a news release that Davis is ready to hold the position.

"She brings incredible institutional knowledge and an unmatched appreciation and understanding for our students, faculty and staff that makes her the right person to lead this important division," Cartwright said. 

Cartwright said the university will hold a national search for the position beginning this fall. 

 

