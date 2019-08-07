Iron Skillet passes inspection reports with praise from Callaway Co. Health Dept.

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. - An ABC 17 News viewer suggested the Behind the Kitchen Door segment look into Kingdom City's Iron Skillet Restaurant.

Callaway County Health Department Director Sharon Lynch gave ABC 17 News Iron Skillet's recent inspection reports.

"Overall, I think they do a fairly good job of keeping the restaurant up and the food up" Lynch said. "That's evident by their inspection reports."

Iron Skillet's last three inspection reports from 2018 and 2019 show the restaurant was in compliance at the time of each inspection.

"The food bars did not have any food drips or dropping around the dishes, floors were suspect to sight and touch, as was the bar," according to the 24-hour restaurant's most recent inspection on June 26, 2019.

An inspector did a routine inspection at the facility on June 20, 2018. The inspector wrote on the inspection report, "keep up the good work."

"The Iron Skillet is open 24/7, and that's just a lot harder on a restaurant." Lynch said. "They can get hit with a bug rush and get really messy, and it may take them a little while to get them all cleaned up again."

The Callaway County Health Department said Iron Skillet is due for another routine inspection in August.

The manager at Iron Skillet said she was not able to provide a comment for this story.

Lynch said the Callaway County Health Department tried to work as a partner with its food services in the county.

"We don't want to be the regulatory hat, we want to be a partner, unless they make us become a regulatory hat," Lynch said. "They would do that by not fixing any problems that they had."

If you would like to submit a restaurant for ABC 17's Behind the Kitchen Door segments, email investigates@kmiz.com