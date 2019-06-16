Jamestown man set for plea hearing in murder case

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - Christopher Buxton, 30, of Jametown is set to plea tomorrow for the murder of his two-and-a-half-month-old son.

ABC17 previously reported on the alleged murder of Kyler Buxton in 2016.

Kyler Buxton, the accused's son, was being treated at Women's and Children's hospital in Columbia for injuries from multiple occasions. The patrol identified the injuries as "non-accidental trauma." Kyler died July 30, and his father was arrested by state troopers at his home on August 3. The murder charge was filed the same day as the arrest.