JC car dealership rebuilding after tornado

JC businesses recover from tornado

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Riley Auto Group is starting to pick up the pieces after the EF3 rated tornado tore through their dealerships in May.

Hundreds of cars and multiple buildings on their property were damaged. Kyle Riley said no one was hurt.

"I see some light at the end of the tunnel. I know it still going to be a lot of work and a little bit of a fight," Riley said.

Riley said they are still in the cleanup process after the storm.

"We're going to take our time, we're getting everything cleaned up, most of the cars are out of here, we still have some that insurance has to access," Riley said. "From there we'll get them moved and have a better plan of action."

He said their plan for now is to get their Toyota building back up and running because it sustained the least damage, but it is estimated it will take about six months to fix. Then he said they will go full force on their GM building, which could take a full year.

"We're going to be pushing for faster to get our Toyota store back to normal and hopefully sooner on our GM building," Riley said.

Riley said the community has been behind them since the storm.

"Tons of support, tons of support from the community as well as the entire country, I have dealers all over trying to help us out with inventory, which is great, and everyone from the community...so much food...when you are going through something like this you don't even think to eat, and people we offering to bring us out stuff."