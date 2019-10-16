JC Schools declares Simonsen building 'surplus' property

JC Schools Simonsen 9th grade center update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City School District board declared the Simonsen Ninth Grade Center building a surplus property in its Monday meeting.

"It allows us to begin the process to consider what our options would be," Superintendent Larry Linthacum told ABC 17 News Wednesday. "We were not planning on using Simonsen this fall with the opening of Capital City High School and the renovations of Jefferson City High School. By declaring it surplus, it allows us to begin the process to explore what those options are as we still continue to wait on the final dollar amount from our insurance company."

Superintendent Larry Linthacum discusses Simonsen building

Linthacum said that even before the century-old building was heavily damaged by a May 22 tornado, the cost to renovate it was $6 million.

"Taking that into consideration, with stewardship being one of our main pillars, we had to consider, how much do you put into a building that's 116-years-old?" said Linthacum.

No decision has yet been made whether the property will be put up for sale, according to Linthacum.