JCPD announces restricted travel zone, but no curfew Saturday night

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department announced there will be no curfew Saturday night as cleanup continues.

According to a news release, officers will enforce a restricted travel zone, which means only local residents can be there.

The restricted area is bounded on the east by Lafayette Street, on the south by Stadium Boulevard and on the west by Monroe Street and on the north by Highway 50.

This is the first night since the tornado hit Wednesday night that there will not be a curfew.

The restricted area is intended to prevent further injuries or loss of property. The new restrictions will also allow residents who live in the area to return home without other people interfering, the release said.

People who travel into the restricted zone should anticipate being contacted by law enforcement, as the department plans to keep officers in the area overnight.