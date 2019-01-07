SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

JCPD directs traffic after crash at intersection

Appears to have involved a motorcycle

By:

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 03:04 PM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 03:04 PM CST

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City first responders worked the scene of a crash at the intersection of Truman Boulevard, Industrial Drive and Commerce Drive Monday afternoon.

ABC 17 News crews on scene said the crash appeared to have involved a motorcycle.

 

JCPD officers are directing traffic in the area.

ABC 17 News has reached out to first responders to find out what caused the crash and if anyone was injured. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday January 7 Evening Weather Video

    Monday January 7 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos