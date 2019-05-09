JCPD investigates after child struck by vehicle

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway Street, according to a news release.

Police said a vehicle driven by Nicolin Moore-Cohns, 42, was traveling southbound on Broadway when it struck 7-year-old Lataeveon Zachary. Officials said the child was crossing the 1000 block of Broadway Street running westbound and failed to yield to the vehicle.

According to the news release, the child was taken to a hospital in Columbia with minor injuries and there was also minor damage to the vehicle.

Broadway was closed for about 20 minutes as officers investigated the crash, according to the release.