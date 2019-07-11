JCPS board hears case into early morning hours against employee accused in 'security breach'

JCPS security breach hearing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Public Schools board members convened for nearly 12 hours Wednesday to consider charges filed against Tammy Ferry, the district's instructional technology coordinator.

In the hearing that began at 3 p.m., Ferry's attorney defended against claims she breached board policy by transferring copied school files from her professional online account to a personal folder.

The district also accused Ferry of notifying her colleague of her Feb. 1 suspension which allegedly violated the terms of her paid administrative leave.

Live playback of the hearing is available in the player below

Ferry is also accused of visiting school grounds in violation of her suspension, a rule that Ferry told ABC 17 News she inadvertently broke while attending a public school function in support of her granddaughter, a JCPS student.

The hearing comes amid a yearslong civil case against the district filed by Ferry, in which she claims the administration retaliated against her because of her testimony in an earlier discrimination lawsuit.

The hearing was held at the Miller Performing Arts Center and came to an end just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The JCPS board has 17 days to come to a decision on whether to fire Ferry.