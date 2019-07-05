JCPS employee allegedly behind 'security breach' will face termination hearing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City Public Schools employee will go before the school board Wednesday with her job on the line.

Tammy Ferry, the district's instructional technology coordinator, told ABC 17 News that the board will consider whether to fire her in a termination hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. at Miller Performing Arts Center.

Attorney David Moen, who represents Ferry, said his client is the employee who was suspended in February following what the district referred to as "a security breach."

"A now-suspended employee of Jefferson City Public Schools transferred student files containing medical information and student identification numbers to a personal email account," the district said in a June news release.

This hearing comes amid a civil case filed by Ferry in 2017, claiming she was the victim of retaliation as a result of her testimony in a similar case.

Ferry's lawsuit also claims she is a victim of sex and age discrimination by the district.

Moen declined to make any other comment ahead of this article's publication.

No notice or agenda for Wednesday's meeting has been published by Jefferson City Public Schools as of the publication of this article.

The school district confirmed that a termination hearing is scheduled, "pursuant to the teacher tenure act," and that a statement of charges has been filed against a district employee.

District spokeswoman Ryan Burns would not immediately confirm that the employee in question is Ferry, nor the reason for the charges.

Burns told ABC 17 News a public notice of the meeting will be published Monday, at which time more information will be released.