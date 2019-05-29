JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A now-suspended employee of Jefferson City Public Schools transferred student files containing medical information and student identification numbers to a personal email account, the district said in a news release Wednesday.

The district said it recently determined the employee transferred the files into a personal Gmail account, which is a violation of district policy. The employee's access to the JCPS network was ended and the employee was suspended, according to the release.

The district said it notified the families of several thousand current and former students of the protocol breach starting Wednesday.

The employee was asked to return the files but had not done so, the district said. JCPS said it has no evidence that the incident has led to identity theft.

JCPS spokeswoman Ryan Burns said the district found out about the incident in February. About 3,500 notices were sent out.

Other information contained in the files included names and addresses.