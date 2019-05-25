JCPS moves forward with summer school despite tornado damage

Jefferson City Public Schools' Simonsen Ninth Grade Center suffered heavy damage in a tornado Wednesday, May 22, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Officials with Jefferson City Public Schools said summer school will start as planned on Tuesday, despite several buildings being damaged during Wednesday night's tornado.

District officials said 10-12th grade students will now attend summer school at Lewis & Clark Middle School because of the damage sustained at Simonsen.

The district has been hosting the Red Cross Shelter at Thomas Jefferson Middle School for families displaced by storm damage. Officials said they will continue doing so after summer school starts on Tuesday.

"Fortunately, we have enough space here at Thomas Jefferson to accommodate our students as well as the shelter here for those in need," Superintendent Larry Linthacum said.

JCPS summer school

Storm damage and flooding have also shut down many streets within the city. Officials said First Student will do its best to get to bus stop locations as close to the designated pick-up and drop off times as possible. The district said there could be delays as drivers adjust their routes to get to students. Parents with any questions regarding transportation are asked to call their child's school on Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials ask that parents wait until 30 minutes after the student's expected afternoon drop-off time before calling. Officials said they will be working to notify parents and this will help prevent jamming the phone lines at First Student.