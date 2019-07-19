JCPS releases Ferry hearing transcript

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Public Schools on Friday released the transcript in a hearing over whether to fire an employee accused of compromising the safety of student data.

The 400-plus-page transcript recounts the July 10 hearing over whether to discipline Tammy Ferry, the district's instructional technology coordinator, over transferring school files from her professional account to a personal folder. The hearing lasted about 11 hours.

Ferry is also in a court battle with the district after filing a lawsuit that alleges the district retaliated against her for her testimony in a separate discrimination lawsuit.

