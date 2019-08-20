JCPS to host school tours ahead of school year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Public Schools is hosting tours to highlight construction at Jefferson City High School and Capital City High School.

According to a news release, both projects are said to be on time and under budget.

Capital City High School construction began in spring 2018 and Jefferson City High School construction started that June.

According to a timeline provided by JCPS, the initial phase for ninth and 10th grade students in Capital City High School should be finished by the time students start school next Tuesday. This phase includes 40 classrooms, a kitchen, school commons, administrative offices, a practice field and one parking lot.

The timeline shows the next and final renovation should be finished in December.

The renovation at Jefferson City High School is scheduled to be finished in October, according to the timeline. This includes building a connector, a new gym and a storm shelter.

According to the project timeline, the entire project should be concluded in January.