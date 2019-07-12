Jefferson City airport reopens after flooding

Jefferson City Airport Reopen

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Airport is again open.

The airport reopened Wednesday afternoon after 51 days of being closed as the Missouri River rose to and remained above major flood stage. However, officials say the runway lights are out and the air traffic control tower is down so flights are limited to daytime hours.

The terminal and Nick's restaurant are also closed.

Jefferson City Airport officials say they are working with Columbia Regional Airport's team to get the airport back to its condition before the floods. The Missouri River fell into minor flood stage this week after spending much of the spring and early summer in major flood stage.

At its height the floodwaters covered the airport and much of the property in north Jefferson City after overwhelming levees. Flooding also closed several streets in downtown Jefferson City.

The river was expected to continue falling before leveling out below flood stage next week.