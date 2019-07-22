Jefferson City apartment complex damaged

An apartment complex in Jefferson City suffers damage after heavy rains on Monday, July 22, 2019.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - An apartment complex in Jefferson City suffered damage after heavy rain overnight caused ceilings in some of the apartments to cave in.

Residents of the apartment building on 126 Marshall Street woke up to the damages Monday morning.

The building was previously damaged by the May EF-3 tornado that hit Jefferson City. At least five residents must relocate from the building, said Jefferson City Fire Department Division Chief Jerry Blomberg.

The entire top floor of the apartment complex was deemed unlivable by the city.

Inspectors and fire officials are currently on the scene. No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

