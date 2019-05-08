JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City health inspectors looked at 45 food establishments in the month of April, 14 of which were not cited with a single violation.

In the report, there were 20 eateries that received between one and three violations. Meanwhile, nine were cited with more than four violations.

Jefferson City Public Schools facilities appeared multiple times on the list of establishments with no citations. The report found the dishwasher at Jefferson City High School was dysfunctional on April 23; however, the situation was rectified as staff members cleaned dishes by hand.

"The booster heater used to sanitize dishes is currently not functioning, so per Department of Health guidelines, food service staff members have been sanitizing and air drying the dishes manually after they have been washed in the commercial dishwasher," said JCPS spokesperson Ryan Burns. "Friday will be the last day the high school kitchen will use the dishwasher in its current state before the entire area is renovated over the summer break."

The restaurants with the most violations in April were El Espolon Mexican Restaurant and Biggs Barbecue Company on High Street, both with 10.

See the full breakdown below :

No violations:

Rhodes to Wiser Childcare Center

Early Explorers Preschool

Samaritan Center

West Gate Lanes - Capitol Bowl

Wendy's - Country Club Drive

Jefferson City Country Club - The Grill

Sno-Biz

Alexandro's Restaurant and TG's Lounge

Immaculate Conception Elementary School

West Elementary School

Thorpe Gordon Elementary School

Southwest Elementary School

Lewis and Clark Middle School

Cedar Hills Elementary School

One to three minor violations:

American Legion

Belair Elementary School

Jefferson City High School

Arris Bistro & The Liquid Lounge

Dollar Tree Store - Missouri Boulevard

El Jimador - Missouri Boulevard

Lion #11

O'donoghue's Steaks & Seafood

Subway - High Street

Subway - Eastland Drive

Turkey Creek Golf Center

Pretzel Maker

Gerbes West Bakery Department

Jefferson City Country Club

Capital Region Medical Center

Subway - Route C

Sam's Club - Stoneridge Pkwy

La Chica Loca

Starbucks - Missouri Blvd

Bandana's BAR-B-Q

Four to six violations:

Convenient Food Mart

Arris Pizza Palace

Casey's General Store - Eastland Drive

Oscar's Classic Diner

Hy-Vee Food Store - Bakery - Truman Blvd

Seven or more violations:

Ecco Lounge

El Espolon Mexican Restaurant - Rock Hill Road

El Espolon Mexican Restaurant - Eastland Drive

Biggs Barbecue Company [Sweet Smoke BBQ]

Cheerleader Pub & Grill

The full list of violations can be viewed by following this link.