Jefferson City health inspections show few big violators
City inspected 45 establishments in April
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City health inspectors looked at 45 food establishments in the month of April, 14 of which were not cited with a single violation.
In the report, there were 20 eateries that received between one and three violations. Meanwhile, nine were cited with more than four violations.
Jefferson City Public Schools facilities appeared multiple times on the list of establishments with no citations. The report found the dishwasher at Jefferson City High School was dysfunctional on April 23; however, the situation was rectified as staff members cleaned dishes by hand.
"The booster heater used to sanitize dishes is currently not functioning, so per Department of Health guidelines, food service staff members have been sanitizing and air drying the dishes manually after they have been washed in the commercial dishwasher," said JCPS spokesperson Ryan Burns. "Friday will be the last day the high school kitchen will use the dishwasher in its current state before the entire area is renovated over the summer break."
The restaurants with the most violations in April were El Espolon Mexican Restaurant and Biggs Barbecue Company on High Street, both with 10.
See the full breakdown below:
No violations:
- Rhodes to Wiser Childcare Center
- Early Explorers Preschool
- Samaritan Center
- West Gate Lanes - Capitol Bowl
- Wendy's - Country Club Drive
- Jefferson City Country Club - The Grill
- Sno-Biz
- Alexandro's Restaurant and TG's Lounge
- Immaculate Conception Elementary School
- West Elementary School
- Thorpe Gordon Elementary School
- Southwest Elementary School
- Lewis and Clark Middle School
- Cedar Hills Elementary School
One to three minor violations:
- American Legion
- Belair Elementary School
- Jefferson City High School
- Arris Bistro & The Liquid Lounge
- Dollar Tree Store - Missouri Boulevard
- El Jimador - Missouri Boulevard
- Lion #11
- O'donoghue's Steaks & Seafood
- Subway - High Street
- Subway - Eastland Drive
- Turkey Creek Golf Center
- Pretzel Maker
- Gerbes West Bakery Department
- Jefferson City Country Club
- Capital Region Medical Center
- Subway - Route C
- Sam's Club - Stoneridge Pkwy
- La Chica Loca
- Starbucks - Missouri Blvd
- Bandana's BAR-B-Q
Four to six violations:
- Convenient Food Mart
- Arris Pizza Palace
- Casey's General Store - Eastland Drive
- Oscar's Classic Diner
- Hy-Vee Food Store - Bakery - Truman Blvd
Seven or more violations:
- Ecco Lounge
- El Espolon Mexican Restaurant - Rock Hill Road
- El Espolon Mexican Restaurant - Eastland Drive
- Biggs Barbecue Company [Sweet Smoke BBQ]
-
Cheerleader Pub & Grill
The full list of violations can be viewed by following this link.