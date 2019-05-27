Jefferson City area roads remain closed due to flooding

Alternative parking in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A levee breach in Jefferson City closed several roads on Friday, and many roads were still closed Monday.

Route 179 was closed from Church Farms Road to Modesto Road in both directions. Rt. 179 was also closed at Route Z.

State Route W in Cole County was also closed from South Rock Creek Road to East Bend Road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said people should find other ways to get where they need to go.

Areas of downtown Jefferson City have also been affected by flooding. Parking is limited for the Harry S. Truman State Office Building and BRoadway Building on High Street and the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Building on Main Street.

In a news release, the Missouri Office of Administration said State of Missouri employees should make alternative arrangements for the week. The office encourages employees to carpool or have someone drop them off as much as possible through the week. If that's not an option, all employees with their state I.D. will be able to ride all Jefferson City bus routes for free, according to the release.

Parking will also be available at the remote shuttle lots located near the Sear's wing of the Capitol Mall and the lower Missouri State Penitentiary parking lot. Express shuttles will run from both locations to the Truman Building.

According to the National Weather Service flood predictions, the Missouri River was at 31.4 feet Monday morning, which is about 1.5 feet above major flood stage. The NWS predicts the water levels will rise through the middle of the week and it will take several days for the flooding to start to recede.

The levee breached late Friday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.