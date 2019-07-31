Jefferson City government begins 7-week budget process

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Budget Committee met Monday for the first formal discussion of the FY2020 budget and the city's five-year financial plan.

Mayor Carrie Tergin is scheduled to present her initial budget proposal Thursday, after which a series of meetings is scheduled for further discussion.

The mayor's financial plan for FY2020 is $65,147,788, a cut-back of less than one percent from the previous year. Tergin's proposal accounts for the projected $32,906,901 in revenue, a very mild increase over the FY2019, and includes roughly the same amount of expenses.

SOURCE: City of Jefferson FY 2020 Mayor's Approved Budget

SOURCE: City of Jefferson FY 2020 Mayor's Approved Budget

The FY2020 budget will not be significantly impacted by the tornado that struck the city on May 22, according to City Administrator Steve Crowell.

Jefferson City Administrator Steve Crowell talks FY 2020 budget process

"The significant financial impact will be taken care of during the current budget cycle," said Crowell. "The only thing that has not yet been worked into the new plan is the investment needed for the Jefferson City Memorial Airport terminal."

The budget process for the City of Jefferson is outlined below:

The mayor's budget is presented by the mayor to the City Council, which begins the committee's review process.

All 10 City Council members attend budget meetings to review​​​​​​ and make any changes or recommendations during the annual budget season.

Public hearings are publicized, then conducted, at regular City Council meetings to allow the public to comment on the Gross Receipts Utility Tax rate, the annual property tax levy and the annual city budget.

An ordinance setting the annual property tax levy is passed at a City Council meeting, then​​​​​​ submitted to both Callaway County and Cole County in accordance with state statute. Missouri​​​​​​ law mandates this must be done by Aug. 31 each year.

The final budget, with any amendments voted on during Budget Committee meetings, is then voted on by the full council at a regular City Council meeting at the end of the annual budget season. The budget is subject to amendment by the council during the entire process up to, and including, final passage of the budget ordinance.

The new budget year for the City of Jefferson begins Nov. 1 each year.

The new fiscal year for the Jefferson City government begins Nov. 1.