Jefferson City Best Buy heightens security after burglary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Best Buy heightened security after a Thursday morning burglary.

The Jefferson City Police Department said Best Buy was burglarized around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police said one suspect is in custody, and four other suspects are still at large.

According to Central Missouri Security Services CEO, Jim Clark, the company has been contracted to watch the Best Buy in the 3200 Block of Missouri Boulevard.

"We've just been hired for this specific store right now," Clark said. "We want to make sure the suspects don't come back."

Lt. David Williams with JCPD said the stolen Best Buy merchandise was recovered.

"We're still working on it, but we recovered merchandise immediately," Williams said.

Law enforcement sources told ABC 17 News Thursday that four of the suspects involved in the Jefferson City burglary are tied to a street crime gang based in Houston, Texas.

Micah Lazaro, 28, Michael Coleman, 28, Jeremy Phillips, 28, and Keeland Johnson, 24, were the names given to ABC 17 News by a law enforcement official.

The Hammond Louisiana Police Chief said Thursday's burglary is connected to a string of burglaries across the country and is connected to a Houston-based gang.

The FBI is leading this multi-state investigation into Best Buy burglaries, and anyone with any further information is asked to contact the FBI.