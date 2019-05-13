Jefferson City bowling alley cited for 8 health violations

BTKD Jefferson City Bowling Alley

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Soil residue, rodent droppings and a live roach were included in the food inspection report of the West Gate Lanes in Jefferson City.

The bowling alley, also known as Capital Bowl, was cited for a total of eight violations in the February health inspection.

Five of the violations were listed as having "core" status.

According to Jefferson City Environmental Health Manager David Grellner, observation of a live roach behind the snack counter was mislabeled as "core status," and was instead listed a "priority status."

"A core item means a provision that, if in noncompliance, may lead to conditions favorable for food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazards," according to the Missouri Food Code. "A core item includes violations related to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities or structures, equipment design, or general maintenance."

Grellner said a "priority" violation is similar to a "core" violation, but one severity level higher. He added that each violation and each establishment are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The full list of February violations at Capital Bowl is below:

VIOLATION STATUS Leaking wall urinal in bar men’s restroom CORE One live roach seen behind snack bar counter PRIORITY Old rodent droppings and dust present under snack bar back counter Mop water disposed of outside building according to employee CORE Broken knife handles present on knives in knife block CORE Broken floor tile in dish station, and kitchen snack bar CORE Paper towels missing from dispensers at bar hand sink and secondary bar hand sink Soda machine under dispenser heads, pizza oven catch trays, and dish machine debris trap have soils and residues present CORE

Matt Buxton, the bowling alley's manager, told ABC 17 News all of the violations have been fixed and that the business did not have to suspend operation.

The Jefferson City Health Department is scheduled to perform a follow-up check at the bowling alley Monday.

The full list of the February health inspection reports in Jefferson City can be viewed by following this link.

The Missouri Food Code can be viewed by following this link.