Jefferson City businesses deal with rising river levels

Jefferson City businesses feeling the effects of the flood

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Residents and business owners are starting to take measures to deal with the flooding in Jefferson City.

Nick Smith, owner of Red Wheel Bike Shop on West Main Street, closed his store Thursday as the water was creeping up to his doorstep.

"We're just watching the water, hoping that it does stop, or that it does level out, we've got about 6 more inches before it gets into our store," Smith said.

Now all he can do is wait and see what happens. "Other than closing we are just keeping a close eye on it, if we have to get inventory out pretty quickly," Smith said.

The water has gotten so high customers and employees must wade through it to get to the door.

"You have to take your shoes off, you're gonna get your feet wet if you're trying to get in there now," Smith said.

Smith said this is his first flood at this location, but he understood the risk when he set up shop there.

The Missouri River was holding steady Wednesday at more than 33 feet in Jefferson City, 13 feet above the major flood stage level. Floodwater has closed several roads in Jefferson City and the Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday it was preparing to put sandbags next to the on-ramp to Highway 54 from Highway 63 southbound, north of the Missouri River bridge.

The sandbags are being placed as a precaution and the road remains open, MoDOT said.