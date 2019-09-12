Jefferson City child suffers minor injuries after walking into truck

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A 7-year-old child suffered minor injuries after walking into the fender of a pickup truck Thursday morning in Jefferson City.

Jefferson City police say the child was crossing West Main Street in the 1900 block at about 7:30 a.m. when the driver of a pickup truck slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the boy. The 7-year-old then walked into the truck's front fender and was knocked to the ground, according to a Jefferson City Police Department crash report.

The boy was released to his mother at the scene. The pickup truck's driver and passenger were not hurt.