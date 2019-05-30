Jefferson City, Cole County leaders to update tornado, flooding recovery efforts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - As Missouri's capital continues to handle massive flooding while recovering from a tornado, the Jefferson City Council and Cole County Commission met to discuss what's next on Thursday.

A playback of the meeting can be found in the player below.

Along with a general update, the council and commission will discuss if they should lower building permit costs for properties damaged by the EF-3 tornado. A measure to allow temporary housing in RVs and campers for those affected by the storm is also on the agenda.

Agencies that are providing help to displaced city and county residents set up on Monday at the Linc in Jefferson City.

City Mayor Carrie Tergin said city resources are split between flooding and tornado recovery.