Jefferson City considers tighter rules for sidewalk upkeep

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Council is scheduled to discuss a bill Monday that would put the requirements for maintaining the city's sidewalks in line with regulations in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The ADA requires that a sidewalk be repaired if it contains a vertical displacement or hole of a quarter-inch or greater. The city's current ordinance only requires repair at 1.5 inches.

The responsibility of the sidewalk repairs will continue to rest on the adjacent property owner. Jefferson City Public Works' operations division director Britt Smith said it is a common misconception that the city maintains those sidewalks.

Council members are scheduled to discuss the ordinance change during their meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.