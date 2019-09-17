Jefferson City Council approves funds to update airport's master plan

Jefferson City airport funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Council approved funds to update the Jefferson City Memorial Airport's master plan at Monday's City Council meeting.

The airport underwent months of severe flooding and the department has recommended tearing down the airport terminal and rebuilding.

Due to the flooding, the Public Works Department looks to update the airport master plan to include a feasibility study for a new terminal building.

The feasibility study will lay out options for a new terminal location, how the location interacts with the flood plane, the size of a new terminal and cost estimates, said Director of Public Works Matt Morasch.

The council approved amending a grant between the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and the city.

The grant will cover about 90% of the feasibility study project cost or $45,452. The remaining 10% will come from the airport portion of the capital improvement sales tax.