Jefferson City crashes cause delays over Missouri River bridge

Crashes over the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City cause traffic back ups on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Drivers could expect traffic delays after crashes on Route 54 at the Missouri River Bridge on Wednesday morning.

JEFFERSON CITY ALERT: One lane of Route 54 is closed in each direction east of the Missouri River Bridge due to traffic crashes. Expect delays in both directions, especially with the rush hour traffic. pic.twitter.com/lytnGRWCJm — MoDOT Central District (@ MoDOT _Central) August 14, 2019

One lane of Route 54 was closed in both directions east of the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays.