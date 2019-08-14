SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Jefferson City crashes cause delays over Missouri River bridge

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 08:11 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:33 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Drivers could expect traffic delays after crashes on Route 54 at the Missouri River Bridge on Wednesday morning.

One lane of Route 54 was closed in both directions east of the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. 

